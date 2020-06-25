OESC office temporarily closes after person tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission say the NE 23rd office will temporarily close after a person tested positive for coronavirus at the location.

“The OESC office at 7401 NE 23rd has been closed due to a person testing positive for COVID-19.

Claims agents took information from approximately 70 people who were in line at the time and booked virtual appointments for them.

The office will be close today and tomorrow but agents that work in that office are getting set up to answer the phone lines at that office so they can help claimants virtually while the office is being cleaned.”

It is unclear at this time if the person was a claimant or employee.

For days now, hundreds have been lining up outside of OESC offices in order to get in-person help with the continued struggle of unemployment claims that have plagued the system since March.

OESC regional offices are now allowing people to have face-to-face meetings with agents again, either by appointment or walk-in, but some are waiting hours to speak with someone in hopes of getting their claims fixed.

Staff tells us they accepted about 175 people Wednesday and still had to turn about 15 people away. Those people were given information on offices that would be open Thursday and Friday.