OESC postpones unemployment backlog update, Oklahomans still waiting on benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Employment Security was supposed to give an update on the state’s progress with processing backlogged unemployment claims, but that update was postponed.

Interim Director Shelley Zumwalt told News 4 she wants to be fully transparent so she thought it was best to wait until she had the most accurate numbers.

Oklahomans waiting on benefits say they are tired of words and just want action.

“What I would like to see them do it just buckle down and get it done,” Barbara Anderson said. “It seems like they’re not worried about it because they’ve got an income coming in.”

Barbara was furloughed in April.

She says she was one of the lucky ones that actually received a payment from OESC, but that’s all she received. Just one payment.

“Then after that, one night I was making my claim and there was a server issue,” Barbara told News 4. “It went down and came back up, whenever it went through my questions it said I answered one wrong.”

After that Barbara says she started experiencing the same problems everyone else has.

Spending hours on hold, then when she finally gets to speak with someone they can’t help her.

She says this week she spoke with one agent that was working from home, but she was more interested in fixing dinner than helping her with her claim.

“I told her my frustrations, I was getting angry, I asked her if I was writing it, she says oh yeah I’m writing it down,” Barbara said. “The whole time you can hear her cooking.”

Barbara is scheduled to go back to work this week, but at this point she’s not sure she will even be able to do that.

“I get to go back to work next Monday, but I have no gas money,” Barbara said. “I don’t even have the money to get there. So what am I supposed to do?”