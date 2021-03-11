OESC prepares systems for new relief bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is placing top priority on preparing for implementation of the new federal COVID-19 relief bill that President Biden is expected to sign.

The new federal COVID-19 relief package will extend the federal unemployment benefits available to Oklahomans, including extensions through Sept. 6, 2021 for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and for the $300 weekly benefit from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.

“After President Biden signs the new relief bill, OESC must receive detailed guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S. DOL) before we can begin distributing the extended benefits,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of OESC. “Once we receive the U.S. DOL guidance, we will work as quickly as possible to implement changes needed to process claims and provide benefits to Oklahomans in need. We’ve already begun preparing our systems and staff members as much as possible and are laser focused on getting these new benefits out. We are continuing to monitor the situation at a federal level, and we will provide updates to claimants as we receive information.”

OESC also reports a decline in continued and initial unemployment claims, with the continued claims four-week moving average declining for the 37th consecutive week.