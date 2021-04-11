OESC says they’ve improved adjudication process, plans to host large career fairs next month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Oklahomans have been struggling with the unemployment process over the past year, but OESC says things are getting better.

They say they are making progress on getting claims processed faster and making plans to help Oklahomans find jobs.

OESC says they’ve improved their adjudication process by 90 percent since December. That’s the process to make sure an unemployment claim is accurate.

“The agency has overcome a lot, and it’s not that the agency is never going to have problems, it’s we’ve identified them, we’ve figured out a better way to do it,” Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of OESC, said.

Continued unemployment claims have been dropping for 41 weeks now, though this week’s initial claims have increased slightly by 1,537.

OESC says they’re making plans for getting Oklahomans back to work, like hosting large career fairs across the state next month.

KFOR has heard from numerous Oklahomans over the past year, frustrated with the unemployment process.

Zumwalt says at this point, adjudication complaints are something they’re hearing less about.

“We haven’t seen anything on adjudication recently where it was a pretty constant thing people were frustrated with,” she said.

She says more staff and training have helped, but the process also took time.

“Obviously we couldn’t have done it any faster or figure out a way to get it done quicker we would’ve,” she said.

At one point, it might’ve taken months to get a claim through the adjudication process, but now it might take a couple of weeks. At this point, less than 2,200 claims are still in the process.

“The number of claims that are pending in adjudication should never be zero because that means we aren’t giving the claims that need that extra set of eyes, we’re not doing that,” Zumwalt said.