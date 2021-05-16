OESC to hold careers fairs at OKC Convention Center Monday and Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OESC will be having a career fair on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18 at the Convention Center.

The agency says 12,000 job openings are available.

“In anything like this, more is better. We would love to see more people show up,” Shelley Zumwalt with OESC said.

The agency has already job fairs in Lawton, Enid, McAlester, and Tulsa, but say they would’ve liked to see more people.

“We definitely have not hit our ceiling as far as the number of positions we have available at the job fairs and the number of people that are showing up,” Zumwalt said.

She says right now, many employers are facing a worker shortage.

“I do hear from employers, especially in the restaurant industry every single day, saying usually they’re posting positions, they’re getting 20, 40, 60 applicants, right now they’re getting less than 10, and of those 10, not all of them are actually showing up for the interview,” she said.

That means it’s a good time for people to find jobs.

“Right now the job market is really an employee’s market, there are a lot of jobs out there for people and I worry if people wait, that won’t be true in the coming months,” Zumwalt said.

If you can’t attend in person, you can also do the job fair virtually until May 28.

For those on unemployment, going to a job fair will also fulfill the weekly work search requirement to get benefits.

“We’re just hopeful we can get more people out there and end on a high note the next two weeks,” Zumwalt said.​

The events will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. You can register here: http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21