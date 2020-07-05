Off-duty Langston police officer opens fire on shoplifting suspect at Del City Walmart
After the suspect started to drive off, the officer kept firing.
“After those initial shots, the suspect backed his car up, and the officer stood behind his car and fired like this point blank through the back windshield another five or six times,” Hamilton said.
“We just thought to run,” witness Connor Wells said.
Police say the suspect had a receipt for some purchases, but not all of them.
“The individual had bought three or four items, but was pushing more items out the door that he didn’t pay for,” Rule said.
Brian Traylor, who says he’s the cousin of the person who was shot, posted a video showing the shot-up car, showing shattered glass and blood on the seat.
He says family members took him to the hospital.
“It makes no sense to me, it really hurts,” he said. “The thing is, even if he paid for it or not, what was the reason for that, for him, for the police to shoot that many times?”
Police say the victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Langston officer is being interviewed by Del City detectives.
“We’re going to do the same investigation we would do regardless who the person is,” Rule said.