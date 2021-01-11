Off-duty U.S. Capitol Police officer has died

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood died Saturday while off-duty of unknown causes, the department announced Sunday. He was 51.

Liebengood was assigned to the Senate Division and had been with the department since 2005.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues,” the press release said.

On Twitter Sunday, CBS News Chief Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes said Former Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer told the news organization that Liebengood’s death was a “line of duty casualty.”

Former Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer tells @mkaplantv that Officer Liebengood was on the Hill on Wednesday, and called Liebengood's death a “line of duty casualty” — no less a line of duty casualty than Officer Sicknick's. “These were both line of duty casualties”. — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) January 10, 2021

The office of the U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Gainer’s reported statement.