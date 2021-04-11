Officer accused of force in stop of black Army officer fired

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town has announced that one of two police officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a black Army officer during a traffic stop has since been fired.

The announcement from the town of Windsor on Sunday night came hours after the governor called for an independent investigation into the December 2020 encounter.

U.S. Army second lieutenant Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, filed a lawsuit this month against two Windsor officers, accusing them of drawing their guns, pointing them at him, pepper-spraying him and knocking him down among other actions.

Windsor officials said an internal investigation determined policy wasn’t followed and Officer Joe Gutierrez has since been fired.

A Black and Latino U.S. Army lieutenant is suing two Virginia police officers who drew their guns and pepper-sprayed him during a traffic stop. (AP)

