WAUKEGAN, Illinois (KFOR/Storyful) – Police bodycam footage captured the arrest of a man in Waukegan, Illinois after officers said the man violated a restraining order and committed domestic battery. Now, the arresting officer has also been charged in the case.

Waukegan Police were dispatched to a call of a fight in progress on January 3. When officers arrived, they caught up to the suspect, who they said fled the scene.

In the bodycam video at the top of this story, Officer Richard Tabisz is seen maneuvering in a manner that caused the suspect to fall backwards while handcuffed.

The department described the incident as “yanking” the unnamed suspect to the ground, causing him to hit his head, while also landing on his cuffed hands and wrists.

“Aw, you fell, dude. Why did you fall?” Officer Tabisz is heard saying to the suspect, who responds with, “I’m gonna sue you, mother******.”

After other officers at the scene notified superiors of the incident, Officer Tabisz was called to the police station and charged with two counts each of battery and official misconduct.

Police say the suspect was treated at a hospital for a minor injury after his arrest, and was later charged with domestic battery.

Tabisz was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.

Tabisz and the suspect are both awaiting further court proceedings.