MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KFOR/Storyful) – A sweet moment was captured on video after a police officer in Murfreesboro, Tennessee came upon an 84-year-old woman walking along a highway with her walker. Elizabeth Goode told the officer she was walking to her hair appointment for a perm.

Officer Lance Hofmeister wasn’t sure what to think when he spotted Goode walking down Old Fort Parkway. “I didn’t know if she had wandered away, I didn’t know if she was lost, I didn’t know exactly what was going on, so, that’s why I wanted to check on her,” he said.

Goode said she had taken a bus from Nashville, which dropped her off at that location, one mile from her beauty shop.

Video at the top of this story shows Officer Hofmeister helping the grateful woman in and out of his car, and walking her into the hair salon.

“She was such a sweet soul and told me a couple of stories along the way, but it was just a great moment.” Hofmeister said it was a moment he will never forget.