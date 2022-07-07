OLD TOWN, Maine (KFOR/Storyful) – When police in Old Town, Maine got a call about a wayward sheep, officers placed the goat in their patrol unit – and then laughed hysterically until they found its owner.

When the officers laugh, the sheep bleats right back, seemingly enjoying the ride, with its head sticking through the partition.

“DC Miller lives on a farm and has extensive experience handling farm animals,” the Old Town Police Department posted on Facebook.

The sheep may have been “on the lamb,” but after driving through the residential area where the sheep was wandering, Sergeant Bailey and Dep. Chief Miller were able to locate his owner.