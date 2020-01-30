Officials: 22 Oklahomans have died from the flu this season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As several school districts across the state have closed due to a rise in illness-related absences, health officials are keeping a close eye on the flu season.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that 166 Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,192 since Sept. 1.

Also, health experts say 22 people have died from the virus since the flu season began in September.

Official data indicates that one patient was younger than 5-years-old, while five were between the ages of 18 and 49-years-old. The other 16 patients were over the age of 50-years-old.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

35.46756 -97.516428