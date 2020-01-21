Officials: 30 storage units damaged in Oklahoma City fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several customers at a local storage facility are left picking up the pieces after a large fire on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a large blaze at a storage facility near Memorial and I-35.

Officials say one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.

Once firefighters got control of the blaze, they realized that 30 storage units had been damaged or destroyed by the fire.

At this point, it is unclear what sparked the fire.

35.46756 -97.516428