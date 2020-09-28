Officials encouraging flu shots to help in fight against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As communities continue to fight the spread of the coronavirus, officials with the Veterans Health Administration is asking everyone to get a flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months or older get a yearly flu shot.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized with the flu.

The annual flu season, paired with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, could lead to dangerous jump in hospitalizations.

Experts say they hope the flu won’t spread as easily with more people wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and coughing into your elbow.

Even so, health officials say it is recommended that more people get a flu shot in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.

For veterans, the Oklahoma City VA will be providing flu shots at any pre-scheduled appointment.

If you do not have an appointment, you can still get the flu vaccine during a drive-up event at the main campus.

From Sept. 28 through Nov. 6, veterans can get a flu vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Veterans are asked to enter through the southeast garage entrance off of N.E. 13th St.

For more information, visit the VA’s website.

