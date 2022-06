Family shooting guns at one another leaving one person in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police respond to a family shooting guns at one another at the N block of Frisco rd around 4:00 p.m.

The boyfriend started shooting outside of the house at the family members.

The family inside the house started shooting back the suspect.

The suspect is a 70 year old white male driving a white dodge pickup.

The suspect arrived back to the scene an hour later and is in custody

No deaths have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.