Officials investigating deadly wreck involving motorcycle, pedestrian

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in the metro.

Around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian near I-40 and Morgan Road.

Officials say a motorcycle was heading southbound on Morgan Road as a pedestrian was trying to cross the road. However, Oklahoma City police say the pedestrian was not at a crosswalk.

The motorcyclist ended up hitting the pedestrian, who was killed in the collision.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities shut down traffic along southbound Morgan Road and Reno Avenue in the area as they continue to work to clear the scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

