MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials were searching for two suspects who ran off after a traffic stop near I-35 north of Goldsby Sunday according to the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that Sunday afternoon they pulled over a vehicle near I-35 and Highway 9 after getting a report for a stolen vehicle.

When the stop was made police said that four occupants bailed out on foot.

Officials were able to apprehend two and get them in custody but as of 4 p.m. Sunday, the McClain County Sheriff’s Office said that two others are still outstanding.

Officials search near I-35 and Highway 9. {McClain County Sheriff’s Office} Officials search near I-35 and Highway 9. {McClain County Sheriff’s Office}

They along with the Lighthorse Police Department, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have searched near that intersection and around the area throughout the day.