Officials searching for inmate who walked away from correctional center

BOLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from the John Lilley Correctional Center Sunday evening.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, staff discovered that inmate Robert Wileman, 43, was missing just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials say escape procedures were initiated immediately upon discovery.
Wileman is serving a 40-year sentence on multiple convictions, including rape and carrying contraband into a jail.
If you have any information on Wileman’s location, call the Oklahoma Department of Corrections at (405) 425-2570.
