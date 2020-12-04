Trooper-shooting suspect killed in NY shootout with US marshals

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A suspect in the shooting of state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in New York City early Friday that left two officers wounded.

The two deputy marshals injured in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation in the Bronx were treated at a hospital and were expected to recover.

Police walk on the block near the scene of a shooting in The Bronx, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in New York. A suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in New York City early Friday that left two of the officers wounded.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

New York Police officers block off the street near the scene where a suspect was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in New York. The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Killed in the shootout was 35-year-old Andre Sterling, officials said in a prepared release. He was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand at a traffic stop on Nov. 20.

City police late Monday morning continued to block off a four-block area of the tree-lined Bronx neighborhood of brick row houses and single-family homes.

Sterling had been sought in the shooting of a 28-year-old trooper during a late-night traffic stop in Hyannis, on Cape Cod. The trooper was hospitalized after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest.

Three marshals hunting for Sterling took fire as soon as they entered the Bronx home where they believed Sterling was located, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

One deputy with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force was hit in the leg and another was struck in his arm and leg, according to federal officials.

The gun was recovered and a second man who was in the apartment was arrested, the official said.

Sterling had two more warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer, and he was wanted on narcotics charges in Wyoming, according to police in Massachusetts.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Last week, Massachusetts State Police sought the public’s help in tracking down Sterling. State police said Sterling faced charges of armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm and assault and battery related to the Hyannis trooper shooting.