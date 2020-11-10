OG&E completes power restoration following historic October ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E officials say they have restored power to all customers who can take power following the recent historic ice storm. The current numbers on System Watch reflect outages from overnight wind and storms.

Those customers still without power Tuesday, who think they should be able to accept power, are urged to call 405-272-9595 to report their outage; even those that previously reported their outage are asked to call.

Customers should make sure their home is ready to receive power. If the weather head, service cable or meter socket is damaged, customers will need to contact a certified electrician to make necessary repairs, and once repairs are made, call OG&E customer service to request service reconnect. View the power restoration page for more information.

Following an out of season, three-day ice storm, 615,000 Oklahomans were left without power. Of those, 445,000 were OG&E customers, which is nearly 60% of the company’s Oklahoma customers.

OG&E marshaled the largest restoration force in its history. It included more than 4,400 personnel from OG&E and 18 other states and Canada.

“We are grateful for the patience of our customers during this unprecedented statewide emergency,” said Brian Alford, OG&E spokesperson. “We know that any disruption in power is a disruption to our daily life. We appreciate the support shown for our employees and the entire restoration force as they worked day and night to restore power.”

To provide relief during the emergency, the company also donated $500,000 to support families. With partnership from the United Way of Central Oklahoma, Upward Transitions and Heartline 211, funds were allocated to provide food, water and temporary housing.

The October ice storm caused extensive damage resulting in the most storm-related outages in OG&E history. The impact was compounded due to trees still having leaves.

“We saw at least 40% more damage to service lines in customer backyards than we would typically see in a normal season ice storm,” Alford said. “This exponentially increased the amount of backyard work during restoration. Backyard work requires crews to go from house to house in a community to clear trees, debris and repair service lines – those are the power lines that connect a customer’s house to the grid.”

Crews replaced nearly 60 miles of service lines – roughly the length of 1,000 football fields. Crews also trimmed or removed more than 40,000 trees, repaired or replaced more than 2,100 poles and crossarms, nearly 200 transformers and nearly 200 transmission structures.

In the days ahead, OG&E will retain some of the assisting crews to complete reconnect requests and cleanup work.