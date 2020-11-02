OG&E explains why people got a notification saying power wouldn’t be restored until Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Oklahomans are upset after receiving a notification that says their power wouldn’t be restored until Friday, Nov. 6.

David Kimmel, spokesperson for OG&E, says it’s a two-step notification process, with the longer timeframe being sent to everyone. People should get updated notifications with a shorter timeframe based on their location.

“That first [estimated time of restoration] represented the full system wide restoration time, of the end of the day Friday,” he said. “Some customers may receive a follow up ‘my OG&E’ alert, and they should be getting that at any time now if they haven’t already, that will provide a more specific time of restoration that is really specific to their location that will be earlier than that first notification.”

OG&E has posted updates that say the majority of customers in the Oklahoma City area should have power restored by Tuesday. The remaining areas are expected to be done between Wednesday and Friday.