OG&E targeting to restore power to all polling places before Election Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E says they are working with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management to make sure polling stations have power for Tuesday’s election.

OG&E Director of Corporate Affairs, Brian Alford says that according to their most recent data, over 96 percent of the approximately 800 polling stations in the area currently have power.

“Crews are working around the clock, and we are targeting to have the remaining polling stations restored before election day. We are also working with OEM to provide portable generators as a contingency to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible,” Alford says.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter