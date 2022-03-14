QUEENSLAND, Australia (Storyful/KFOR) – A sign language interpreter in Queensland, Australia was unfortunately drenched in owl feces during a recent press conference.

It’s not often that birds interrupt press conferences, but this was no minor ordeal.

There was so much “substance” that the interpreter had to remove his jacket, and was given a handkerchief to wipe his head.

After seeing the mess, Queensland Deputy Premier Stephen Miles, who had been speaking about massive flooding in Brisbane on March 9th, said, “I’m going to answer quickly,” not wanting to become the owl’s next target.