Ohio bomb squad finds cat, kittens in ‘suspicious package’

News

by: Darcie Loreno, WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A bomb squad in Ohio called to investigate a suspicious package left outside a church discovered a furry surprise.

According to a Facebook post by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb unit discovered a mother cat and six one-day-old babies left in a bag at the church in New Miami on Thursday.

“They didn’t hear ticking they heard purring!!” the post read.

There was a note inside stating that “Sprinkles” went into labor on Feb. 17.

“Momma and babies are warm, cozy and fed at the Animal Friends Shelter,” the post states.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter