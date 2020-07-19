OHP investigates fatal auto-pedestrian incident on I-40

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an Arkansas man was killed in an auto-pedestrian incident on I-40 near Moffett Saturday evening.

Officials say 55-year-old John Rabe of Greenwood, Arkansas was hit by an unknown vehicle just before 7 p.m. about 4 miles north of Moffett along I-40 eastbound.

Rabe was transported to Baptist Hospital in Ft Smith with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. Rabe was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. at Baptist Hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

