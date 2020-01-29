Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Watch Now
KFOR Noon News

OHP investigating crash that killed 25-year-old Sand Springs woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Sand Springs woman.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 151, just west of Sand Springs.

Investigators say a 1998 Dodge 1500 was heading southbound on the highway when it suddenly traveled across the centerline. At that point, the Dodge hit a 1998 Buick Lesabre driven by 25-year-old Paige Clow.

Clow was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

 

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter