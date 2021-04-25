OHP investigating fatal crash in Seminole County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEMINOLE CO. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning.

OHP tells us that the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lane of I-40 near mile marker 197. Troopers say they initially got a call about a driver going the wrong direction down the interstate just before the accident happened.

Three people were taken in medical helicopters to OU Medical Center. One person died at the scene.

The names and ages of those involved have not yet been released.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report