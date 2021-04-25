OHP investigating fatal crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE CO. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning.

OHP tells us that the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lane of I-40 near mile marker 197. Troopers say they initially got a call about a driver going the wrong direction down the interstate just before the accident happened.

Three people were taken in medical helicopters to OU Medical Center. One person died at the scene.

The names and ages of those involved have not yet been released.

Latest Stories