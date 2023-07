Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Midwest City Police Department for 65-year-old Randall Jones.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Midwest City Police Department for 65-year-old Randall Jones.

Randall Jones. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Jones is 5’6″, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 9 p.m. on Thursday in Midwest City, Oklahoma, wearing a blue ball cap, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and red shoes.

Officials say Jones has been diagnosed with dementia and can be combative.

If seen call 911.