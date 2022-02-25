OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for a welfare check at the Hunters Ridge Apartments on N. Council Road, near W. Britton Road just before 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of 28-year-old Jasmine Smith. Officials could not elaborate on her cause of death but confirmed that her injuries were consistent with a homicide.

“A family member of the suspect had called police because they felt like something was wrong and someone needed to respond to the apartment, where the victim was (later) found dead of a homicide,” said OCPD’s Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

Business owners in the area said Friday that they were surprised by the news of the young woman’s death.



“That doesn’t happen over here. I’m shocked,” said Juan Moore, agency owner for Farmers Insurance nearby. “I had a sister-in-law that lived in those apartments and there were no issues at all.”

Investigators said that while they were still on the scene, members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also arrived to deliver a death notification for a fatal crash that had occurred along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.

As it turns out, the victim in that crash was the murder suspect. OKCPD said the suspect in the homicide investigation died in the single-vehicle collision.

“Officers were able to piece together that the victim in the crash was the homicide suspect,” added Quirk.

That man was identified as 29-year-old Christopher Johnson, who was traveling westbound on I-44 in Grady County when his car left the roadway and struck a guard rail.

Officials later determined that the single-car crash may have been deliberate.

“The witness statements show that it was intentional,” said Trooper Eric Foster of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It wasn’t trying to hit any other vehicles. Number two – That roadway was wet, but it wasn’t icy. It was well maintained by the turnpike authority in that spot.”

Both Oklahoma DPS and the Oklahoma City Police Department said Friday that their investigations are ongoing.