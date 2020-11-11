OHP once again asking drivers to follow the law, move over for emergency personnel on side of roadway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Every year – sometimes more than once a year – OHP asks drivers to move over or slow down when law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the side of the road.

Unfortunately, they say they must make that plea again.

It’s not only is it dangerous, it’s the law.

It only takes seconds for a normal drive to turn dangerous.

No one knows that more than the law enforcement officers on our streets every day.

“Common courtesy is a big deal for the safety of the general public,” said OHP Trooper Broden Carls.

That’s what they’re asking for – drivers to move over or at least slow down for emergency personnel.

Carls says it’s the law – one he witnessed folks breaking just this week.

“I observed people blow by at rates of 70, 75 and even 80 before people even started pulling over,” he said.

Which is why the Highway Patrol is stepping up patrols this week across Oklahoma — looking for drivers not following the state’s “Move Over” law, which says you must move over and give space to emergency vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights on.

The same law applies for wreckers and tow trucks who have their flashing hazard lights activated.

Troopers says it’s not only common courtesy, but also common sense.

​”It doesn’t mean to create a traffic hazard to shoot across lanes and cause an accident but to at least slow down for that wrecker driver, that trooper, that law enforcement officer, that medical personnel,” said Carls – asking all drivers to slow down and pay attention.

“Speed is the number one contributor to fatalities in the state of Oklahoma – statistics show that so individuals not even in a vehicle it can cause great bodily harm or the bad result is the fatalities​,” he said.

It’s common courtesy to move over or slow down for fellow motorists on the side of the road – but it is the law for emergency personnel.

If you fail to do so you could face a nearly $250 fine.