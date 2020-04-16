OHP reports excessive speeds during COVID-19 pandemic; drivers reaching up to 110 MPH

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are sending out a warning as they’re seeing much higher speeds than normal across the state during the coronavirus pandemic, even though there are fewer people out driving.

OHP wants to remind you it is still enforcing the rules of the road.

Officials with OHP are very concerned about the safety of those who do have to get out – as they’ve pulled over several drivers going more than 100 miles per hour.

“We want people to understand that yeah, if you’re speeding, you’re probably going to be contacted by a trooper. Especially if the speed’s pretty excessive,” Capt. Paul Timmons told News 4.

Timmons says the speeds have been excessive.

A photo taken by a trooper a few nights ago – shows a driver clocked at 110 miles per hour on I-35 in Payne County.

Another trooper took to Facebook saying a driver just passed him at 101 miles per hour on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

He says paced her at 103 for one mile.

Timmons says speeding is a problem statewide.

“Probably more so on the turnpikes and probably more around out in the more rural areas of the state, I mean it happens here in the Oklahoma City area as well,” he said.

But why are folks driving so fast?

Is it because they think they are less likely go get pulled over due to COVID-19 concerns?

Timmons says he really doesn’t know

“Maybe they’re thinking that maybe our troopers won’t stop them but our troopers have and they’ve always had the discretion to take enforcement action whenever they make a vehicle stop,” he said.

That still include work zones where speed fines double.

“Even though the workers may not be out there as much as they had been in the past, there are times when they are out – especially at night,” Timmons said.

Troopers everywhere – pleading for drivers to slow down – as crashes recently have been even worse than normal.

“The faster you go when you crash, the more likely the injuries are going to be more severe,” Timmons said.

OHP officials want to remind you speeding tickets can come with a hefty fine.