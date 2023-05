KAW CITY, OK (KFOR)- OHP is reporting on a missing 11-year-old who was last seen in Kaw City 6:30 p.m Saturday night.

Dillon Cogburn was last seen s wearing a blue shirt, blue Wrangler Jeans and blue shoes near Ricky Ridge Road and Tower Road.

According to OHP, Cogburn is 4’11” with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If seen, notify the authorities by dialing 911.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.