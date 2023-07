OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Kimberly Mahon was reported missing Saturday night with officials saying she was last seen in Okemah on July 14th.

A picture of Mahon from OHP.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol states that the Emergency Missing Advisory was activated by them on behalf of Okemah Police.

Mahon is 57 years old, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown/grey hair with blue eyes.

EMA poster posted by OHP.

If you see Mahon or know where she might be you are asked to call 911.