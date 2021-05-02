OHP seeking information after body spotted near Cleveland County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help after a body was spotted Sunday morning along a highway. Sunday, May 2, 2021. Source: Oklahoma Highway Patrol

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help after a body was spotted Sunday morning along a highway.

OHP says the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 39 at Okay Road which is just east of the Cleveland County and Pottawatomie County line.

OHP officials say they received a call from a passing motorist that a man was dead in the roadway.

Anyone who might have seen anything or has any information is asked to call OHP’s Central Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

