OHP seeking information after fatal crash arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking information following an arrest for a fatal head-on collision that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to OHP, Malcom Douglas Penney was arrested Saturday after striking another vehicle head on. Troopers say Penney was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike near Southwest 15th Street when he struck another vehicle, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old female.

OHP reports that that Penney initially fled the scene on foot but was later caught. He is now facing a second degree murder charge and a felony DUI.

Investigators are seeking information on Penney’s whereabouts on the night of October 2 and early morning of October 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OHP Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

