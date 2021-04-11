OHP seeking information from public on fatal motorcycle crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol cars parked near the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Source: Oklahoma Highway Patrol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking information from the public regarding a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in northeast Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.

OHP reports that just after 1 p.m. Saturday, William Looper, 40, was traveling eastbound on I-44 when he lost control and struck a barrier wall near North Kelley Avenue. Looper was then ejected over the barrier wall and fell onto Kelley Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive external injuries.

Troopers say they believe Looper failed to negotiate a curve which caused the crash.

According to authorities, no other vehicles were reportedly involved.

OHP asks anyone who has any information or saw anything regarding the accident to contact their Central Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

