OHP seeking information on fatal auto-pedestrian crash

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigators need your help in identifying a man found deceased along a highway Thursday morning.

His body was discovered at 8:58 a.m. in the median on I-40 just east of Douglas Boulevard in Midwest City.

It appears the victim was struck by a semi tractor trailer. Investigators estimate the time of the collision to be between the evening of Monday, July 6 and the morning of Wednesday, July 8.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call the OHP tip hotline at 1-866-647-8477. (1-866-OHP-TIPS)

Recent Headlines: