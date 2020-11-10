OHP seeks information in Rogers County auto-pedestrian hit and run

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run Monday evening.

Officials believe the collision occurred Monday around 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 412 near South 4160 Road.

Officers were initially called to the scene after a citizen discovered a stolen Chouteau police car crashed below the highway near the Verdigris River.

Later, a deceased female body was found on the south shoulder of eastbound U.S. 412 and identified as Emily Allen, the person officers believe to have taken the Chouteau police car.

Allen appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene.

Based on vehicle debris and evidence at the scene, investigators believe the incident vehicle could be a red 2004 – 2012 GMC Canyon or Chevrolet Colorado, similar to the vehicles pictured below.





Investigators believe the primary damage to the vehicle will be on the front passenger side. The vehicle could possibly be missing fog lamp housing.

If anyone has any information about a vehicle matching the description above, call Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop B at 918-627-0441.