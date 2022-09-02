Betty Moore. Image from the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE:

According Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the individual has been found.

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Haskell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 79-year-old Betty Moore.

According to Haskell County officials, Betty went missing around 12:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. She was last seen in Stigler, Oklahoma, North of Muskogee.

Betty has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′ 04″ and 145 pounds.

Officials say she could be driving a gray 2010 Honda Civic, Oklahoma tag BNW734.

If seen, call 9-1-1.