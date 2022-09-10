PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bartus Barnhill, a 79-year-old described as an at-risk person.

Barnhill has white hair with brown eyes. He is 5’09” and 195 pounds.

According to the officials, Barnhill was last seen on September 8 at 11:00 p.m. in Cleveland County. He was last seen wearing a tan and white polo shirt, blue sweatpants, and white and black tennis shoes.

He is possibly driving a black 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Oklahoma tag JZD148.

Authorities advise to call 9-1-1 with any information.