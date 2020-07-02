OHP thankful for first responders’ help after turnpike crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were seriously injured on Thursday morning after an accident on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

“Our three troopers do have serious injuries,” said Lt. Kera Philippi with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Three motorcycle troopers were injured during the procession of fallen Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson.

“During that escort, there were a lot of law enforcement that was involved, fire, EMSA. They were traveling on the turnpike westbound and an accident occurred that involved three of our motor unit troopers, along with one Infiniti SUV,” Philippi said.

OHP later releasing their identities as Troopers Rocky Barnes, Steve Eason and Ron Watson.

All three having 70 years of experience between them.

“Two troopers have been released. One is still being treated at the hospital,” said Captain Paul Timmons with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike, past the eastern exit.

OHP says a silver SUV was also part of the accident.

“That infiniti was not involved with the procession. The occupant of that vehicle was not injured,” Philippi said.

The officer’s remains were being moved from Tulsa to Oklahoma City.

After the accident, Chopper 4 followed the procession to an organ and tissue donation center on North Robinson.

“It’s sad that everybody came together for the reason we were here, transporting the police sergeant after he lost his life, and right here in the middle of honoring his memory, an accident like this occurs,” Philippi said.

Part of the turnpike shut down for hours while investigating.

“We understand that we have a job to do and as difficult as it is, you have to put those feelings and emotions in a place and deal with them after you take care of business at hand,” Timmons said.

“We’re just praying for the best,” Philippi said.

OHP tells News 4 they’re expecting to release more information on exactly what led up to that accident here in the next week.

