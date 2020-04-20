OHP: Tire blowout causes fatal Adair County crash

STILWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man is dead after one of his tires blew out on the highway, causing him to lose control and crash.

It happened on Saturday just after 5:45 p.m. on US59, five miles south of Stilwell.

According to a trooper’s report, 46-year-old Billy Glenn, of Bunch, OK, was driving southbound on the highway when he had a tire blow out, causing him to lose control.

Glenn’s vehicle departed the roadway to the right, striking a ditch, and causing the vehicle to roll an unknown number of times.

He was taken the hospital where he later died.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to a defective tire.

