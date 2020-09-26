OHP trooper passes away due to COVID-19

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Jeff Sewell pictured here. OHP announced Saturday, September 26 that Sewell had died due to COVID-19.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Saturday that one of their active duty members had died due to COVID-19.

According to OHP, Captain Jeff Sewell had been hospitalized since September 5 due to COVID-19 symptoms.

Sewell died Saturday afternoon at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

OHP says that memorial serivces are pending.

