OHP trooper passes away due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Saturday that one of their active duty members had died due to COVID-19.
According to OHP, Captain Jeff Sewell had been hospitalized since September 5 due to COVID-19 symptoms.
Sewell died Saturday afternoon at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
OHP says that memorial serivces are pending.
