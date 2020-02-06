OHP Trooper struck by vehicle in Midwest City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

"One of our troopers was hit by a vehicle tonight as he was working a crash on I-40 near Sooner Road. The trooper was out of his vehicle when another car spun out and struck him," OHP officials said on the agency's official Facebook page.

The trooper was transported to a hospital with head and leg injuries.

"Thankfully, those injuries are non life-threatening," officials said.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.