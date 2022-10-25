LONDON, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Just Stop Oil activists are at it again, this time smashing cake into the waxwork face of King Charles at Madame Tussauds in London.

In recent weeks, to protest oil and gas production in the UK, Just Stop Oil groups have blocked traffic, spray painted buildings, thrown mashed potatoes at a Monet painting, thrown tomato soup at Vicent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting, glued their hands to the frame of another Vincent van Gogh artwork, as well as to Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting of The Last Supper, among other acts.

In the most recent event, two protestors smashed cake into the waxwork face of King Charles, saying, “In the words of the King, ‘The science is clear.’ The demands are simple: Just stop oil. It’s a piece of cake,” said protestor Tom Johnson, 29.

A Madame Tussauds employee is heard in the background of the video at the top of this story saying, “What do I do? What do I do?”

Just Stop Oil named the second protester as Eilidh McFadden, 20.

“I have been driven by the desire not to be confronted by my grandchildren or yours, demanding to know why I did not do anything to prevent the destruction and poisoning of this planet,” Johnson told the crowd. “Now, of course, we are being confronted by these very children demanding immediate action, not just words.”

Just Stop Oil claims 1,800 of its protestors have been arrested since their anti-oil campaign began in April. Seven members are currently in prison.

“This is not a one day event, expect us every day and anywhere. This is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project,” Just Stop Oil stated. “Our supporters will be returning – today, tomorrow and the next day – and the next day after that – and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK.”