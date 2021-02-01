Oil spilled into Bethel Acres creek due to cut in pipe; council members demand answers from new oil well owner

BETHEL ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethel Acres city council members grilled Sean Hood, the owner of Hood Enterprises LLC. Monday after a pump jack he bought from an old oil operator in town caused an oil spill.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened this way,” Hood said

Hood bought the pump jack from Abundance Energy, a former oil well operator in town. The pump hadn’t been turned on in roughly two years according to council members.

Abundance Energy is still the operator on record of the site and council members said they never properly took care of the equipment.

“There was a failure here with the previous owner,” said Brian Pierson, a Bethel Acres city council member.

“That well wasn’t in compliance, it was not safe, it wasn’t inspected properly,” said Maeghan Olsen, a Bethel Acres city council member.

State law requires permits from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and municipalities to operate well sites within city limits. Hood had not obtained the permits yet, but said he still instructed OG&E to turn the power on to the pump jack.

He said they had no intentions to actually operate the well at the time though.

“There’s a lot of reasons to turn the electric on to be able to check things without producing oil,” Hood said.

However, the pipe that carried the oil had a cut in it and leaked into the nearby creek.



















“They didn’t realize that the well was still active, or that the pump was still active,” Pierson said.

“I think they should have been out there to begin with, I do to, when the power was turned back on, they knew the that the power had been off for years,” Olsen said.

Neighbors in the area like Mary Bowlan have livestock in the area that drink from the creek. She said she’s frustrated as well because her friend’s kids play in that creek where the oil spilled.

“I wouldn’t want to drink from it, and I would like to think that the animals that don’t have a choice will be drinking from it,” she said.

Officials with the city said anyone within about 1,000 feet of the spill should have their water checked. Council members said they’re still hopeful moving forward.

“He at least showed up to answer the questions, answer and address our concerns in a positive way,” Pierson said. “So that is a hopeful step moving forward in this.”

The total amount of oil spilled into the creek is not officially known. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has not given any fines as of right now.

A contracted company for Hood Enterprises LLC was still cleaning the creek as of Monday afternoon.