OK AG releases transcript he says proves Julius Jones’s guilt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On Monday, Attorney General Mike Hunter held a press conference regarding the Julius Jones case, accusing his attorney and advocates of spreading misinformation.

“The information that we’re releasing today is from the trial transcript and it disproves every claim that he is innocent,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said at a press conference on Monday.

At that press conference, he released a document containing evidence and transcripts from the trial of death row inmate Julius Jones.

“I’m here today as an advocate for the late Paul Howell and his family and I’m here to advocate for the justice that our legal system owes them,” Hunter said.

Jones was convicted of the 1999 murder of Howell outside his Edmond home.

Jones and his attorneys maintained his innocence for the past twenty years, pointing to alleged racial bias during the trial by a juror, which is one of several claims Hunter disputed on Monday.

“The trial court thoroughly investigated this allegation, interviewed each of the other jurors, none of them heard the remark, moreover, the juror indicated that they had only heard part of the remark and that juror was not even sure that there was a reference made to Julius Jones,” Hunter said.

Hunter also discussed the infamous red bandana worn by the killer. Jones attorneys believe he was framed and the bandana may have been planted in Jones’ home where it was found.

“It was tested in 2018. The conclusive results of the DNA profile show the probability of the DNA belonging to someone other than Jones is 1 in 110 million,” Hunter said.

Hunter also read from the transcript information regarding a claim by the Jones’ family that he was at home with them the night of the murder.

“I’ll quote from the transcript, question, Mr. Jones, Julius Jones, denied to you that he was home the evening of the homicide, answer, sworn testimony, yes mam,” Hunter read.

Jones’ lead federal defense attorney, Dale Baich, sent News 4 this statement on Monday:

“We stand by what we’ve argued in court, what we’ve presented to the pardon and parole board. We are hopeful that we will have an opportunity to present the case to the board so that it could decide whether he got a fair trial.”

“I still believe in Mr. Jones innocence,” Sheri Dickerson, director of Black Lives Matter OKC, said after the press conference.

“Julius Jones has been convicted and no PR campaign can change these facts or or refute this evidence,” Hunter said.

Jones’ family and the ACLU held a press conference in response to Hunter late Monday afternoon.

“My son Julius is not guilty of Mr. Howell’s murder and this conviction and death sentence are a terrible miscarriage of justice. I know Julius is innocent because my husband and I were with him that night,” Madeline, Jones’ mom, said.

Baich told News 4 stage one in the review process for Jones’ commutation application is currently pending with the Pardon and Parole Board.