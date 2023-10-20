OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Attorney General has filed a lawsuit over the controversial religious public charter school saying it violates the state and U.S. Constitutions.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond brought the suit against the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board for approving what would be the nation’s first religious charter school funded by public tax dollars.

“The board members who approved this contract have violated the religious liberty of every Oklahoman by forcing us to fund the teachings of a specific religious sect with our tax dollars,” Drummond said.

“Today, Oklahomans are being compelled to fund Catholicism. Because of the legal precedent created by the Board’s actions, tomorrow we may be forced to fund radical Muslim teachings like Sharia law. In fact, Governor Stitt has already indicated that he would welcome a Muslim charter school funded by our tax dollars. That is a gross violation of our religious liberty. As the defender of Oklahoma’s religious freedoms, I am prepared to litigate this issue to the United States Supreme Court if that’s what is required to protect our Constitutional rights.”

Earlier this week, the chairman of the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board refused to sign the contract allowing the nation’s first religious online public charter school because it was “unconstitutional.”

Dr. Robert Franklin said he was adamant that the school, paid for by Oklahoma tax dollars, was not legal.

“I signed an oath that said I would uphold the state’s constitution. And this contract I feel violates that,” said Franklin. “It also violates the charter school law.”

In June, the board voted 3-2 to approve the application for St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Diocese of Tulsa attempted application approval earlier this year.

“The Charter School Act is pretty clear that you cannot establish a charter school with religious affiliation or religious curriculum,” said Karen Heineman, with the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Brett Farley is the executive director of Catholic Conference of Oklahoma. He said the school would run like a Catholic school and simply be another option for parents.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma told News 4 Tuesday that they signed the contract and were not waiting on the board to move forward, stating that their next step was “to continue the process of building the school in preparation for our planned launch in the Fall of 2024.”

The lawsuit was filed with the Oklahoma State Supreme Court and says the state Constitution expressly prohibits “sectarian control” of public schools.

The suit also says the proposed school impinges on religious liberty by violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

You may remember in 2016 Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly rejected amending the state Constitution which would have allowed public money to be used by sectarian organizations.

“We applaud Attorney General Drummond for his efforts to protect church-state separation and public education in Oklahoma. The law is clear: Charter schools are public schools that must be secular and serve all students. St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School plans to discriminate against students, families, and staff and indoctrinate students into one religion. Allowing a religious public charter school like St. Isidore to operate would be a sea change for our democracy. Americans United for Separation of Church and State

This is a developing story.