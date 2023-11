OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office says one man is dead after a chase with a deputy.

It started early Sunday morning when a chase began after a deputy tried to stop a driver near NW 178th and MacArthur.

The driver took off and then crashed in the southbound of lanes of Lake Hefner Parkway near Hefner Road. The car caught on fire after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.