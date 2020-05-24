OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of health says over 6,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Sooner State.

OSDH data shows that there were 6,037 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

No additional deaths were reported.

Officials say there are 180 current hospitalizations and 938 total hospitalizations since the virus broke out in March.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Here is a county by county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma:

Adair: 82 (3 deaths)

Alfalfa: 1

Atoka: 1

Beaver: 24

Beckham: 6

Blaine: 4

Bryan: 22 (1 death)

Caddo: 136 (10 deaths)

Canadian: 126 (3 deaths)

Carter: 22 (1 death)

Cherokee: 28 (1 death)

Choctaw: 18

Cimarron: 1

Cleveland: 489 (37 deaths)

Coal: 1

Comanche: 270 (3 deaths)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths)

Craig: 15

Creek: 90 (7 deaths)

Custer: 12

Delaware: 99 (16 deaths)

Dewey: 3

Garfield: 26 (1 death)

Garvin: 15 (1 death)

Grady: 76 (2 deaths)

Grant: 2

Greer: 66 (7 deaths)

Harper: 1

Haskell: 6

Jackson: 21 (1 death)

Jefferson: 3

Johnston: 3

Kay: 52 (7 deaths)

Kingfisher: 13

Kiowa: 6

Latimer: 5 (1 death)

Le Flore: 13 (1 death)

Lincoln: 21 (2 deaths)

Logan: 19 (1 death)

Love: 14

Major: 6 (1 death)

Marshall: 7

Mayes: 29 (4 deaths)

McClain: 98 (2 deaths)

McCurtain: 25

McIntosh: 11 (1 death)

Murray: 2

Muskogee: 35 (6 deaths)

Noble: 7

Nowata: 23

Okfuskee: 3

Oklahoma: 1,203 (56 deaths)

Okmulgee: 23

Osage: 94 (8 deaths)

Ottawa: 35 (2 deaths)

Pawnee: 29 (2 deaths)

Payne: 45 (1 death)

Pittsburg: 40 (3 deaths)

Pontotoc: 12 (2 deaths)

Pottawatomie: 57 (4 deaths)

Pushmataha: 2

Rogers: 78 (5 deaths)

Seminole: 22 (2 deaths)

Sequoyah: 14 (3 deaths)

Stephens: 37 (1 death)

Texas: 881 (5 deaths)

Tillman: 22 (1 death)

Tulsa: 915 (44 deaths)

Wagoner: 148 (17 deaths)

Washington: 310 (33 deaths)

Washita: 2

Woods: 3

Woodward: 4

Nationwide, there have been 1,622,612 COVID-19 cases and 97,087 deaths caused by the virus, according to the report.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage